US blames Iran for 'probable death' of ex-FBI agent

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday formally accused Iran for the presumed death of former FBI agent Bob Levinson, who went missing 13 years ago.

Two Iranian intelligence officers were believed to be responsible for Levinson’s abduction over a decade ago. The US government has publicly identified them and imposed sanctions.

"The abduction of Mr. Levinson in Iran is an outrageous example of the Iranian regime's willingness to commit unjust acts," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"The United States will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people and will continue to aggressively pursue those who played a role in Mr. Levinson's detention and probable death," the statement added.

More to follow...

