US blames Iran for 'probable death' of ex-FBI agent

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday formally accused Iran for the presumed death of former FBI agent Bob Levinson, who went missing 13 years ago.

Two Iranian intelligence officers were believed to be responsible for Levinson’s suspected abduction. The US government has publicly identified them and imposed sanctions.

"The abduction of Mr. Levinson in Iran is an outrageous example of the Iranian regime's willingness to commit unjust acts," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"The United States will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people and will continue to aggressively pursue those who played a role in Mr. Levinson's detention and probable death," the statement added.

Under the sanctions, all property or assets held by the two Iranian officers — Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai — in the US would be frozen. It could also limit their financial as well as physical movement outside Iran.

What happened to Levinson?

Levinson went missing on March 9, 2007. He was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish.

Earlier this year, officials revealed that they had concluded that Levinson "may have passed some time ago." No further details were provided at the time.

Levinson’s family released a statement thanking the government. They said the move was a "step in a long road toward achieving justice for him, but it is an important one."

This is the latest in a string of actions taken by the Trump administration after the outgoing president withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a brainchild of his predecessor Barack Obama.

