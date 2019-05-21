US blacklists 28 Chinese companies over Xinjiang 'rights abuses'

The Chinese governmental and commercial businesses were blacklisted in the US over what it says are rights violations in Xinjiang. The US has denied the move is linked to trade talks that are set to resume this week.
The US Department of Commerce on Monday said it was blacklisting 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations, citing rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.
Among the blacklisted bureaus and companies are the Xinjiang province's Public Security Bureau, together with 19 other government agencies.
Read more: How Uighurs are using a popular video app to mourn missing relatives
Eight commercial Chinese companies have also been blacklisted, including video surveillance company Hikvision as well as leading Chinese artificial intelligence firms SenseTime Group Ltd, and Megvii Technology Ltd.
The organizations will be added to the Department of Commerce's "entity list," a list of companies that bars companies or other entities from buying parts and components from US companies without prior government approval.
The blacklisted commercial companies also include Zhejiang Dahua Technology, IFLYTEK Co, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co, and Yixin Science and Technology Co.
The move comes as high-level trade talks between US and Chinese officials are set to resume in Washington.
The commerce department in a statement said these entities "have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in China's campaign targeting Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR)."
It added that the entities on the list are specifically implicated in "China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups."
Chinese state media on Tuesday said video surveillance firm Hikvision resolutely opposes the US decision to blacklist the firm, saying the decision has no basis in fact.
Not linked to trade talks says White House
The US government denied that the decision to blacklist the 28 companies is linked to trade talks that are due to resume with Beijing this week in the hope of resolving a long-running trade war.
In May 2019 the US government added Huawei to the entity list over national security concerns, and in August the Trump administration released an interim rule banning federal purchases of telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei and Hikvision.
Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services and has filed a lawsuit against the US government's restrictions.
kmm/stb (dpa/Reuters)
Dozens of short videos featuring Uighurs crying silently have surfaced on a popular Chinese video app. Activists say the videos may contain hidden messages and are a form of protest against China's "re-education" camps. (23.08.2019)
Accusations that Huawei helped Uganda and Zambia spy on opponents have intensified concerns about China exporting its digital surveillance tools to Africa. But Western companies are also selling spyware on the continent. (12.09.2019)
The US has removed tariffs on over 400 Chinese goods after American firms complained that the levies would cause economic hardship. But trade talks between the world's top two economies remain on a delicate footing. (21.09.2019)