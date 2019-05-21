 US blacklists 28 Chinese companies over Xinjiang ′rights abuses′ | News | DW | 08.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US blacklists 28 Chinese companies over Xinjiang 'rights abuses'

The Chinese governmental and commercial businesses were blacklisted in the US over what it says are rights violations in Xinjiang. The US has denied the move is linked to trade talks that are set to resume this week.

CCTV cameras in Xinjiang province, China

The US Department of Commerce on Monday said it was blacklisting 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations, citing rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Among the blacklisted bureaus and companies are the Xinjiang province's Public Security Bureau, together with 19 other government agencies.

Read more:  How Uighurs are using a popular video app to mourn missing relatives

Eight commercial Chinese companies have also been blacklisted, including video surveillance company Hikvision as well as leading Chinese artificial intelligence firms SenseTime Group Ltd, and Megvii Technology Ltd.

The organizations will be added to the Department of Commerce's "entity list," a list of companies that bars companies or other entities from buying parts and components from US companies without prior government approval.

The blacklisted commercial companies also include Zhejiang Dahua Technology, IFLYTEK Co, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co, and Yixin Science and Technology Co.

The move comes as high-level trade talks between US and Chinese officials are set to resume in Washington.

The commerce department in a statement said these entities "have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in China's campaign targeting Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities  in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR)."

It added that the entities on the list are specifically implicated in "China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups."

Chinese state media on Tuesday said video surveillance firm Hikvision resolutely opposes the US decision to blacklist the firm, saying the decision has no basis in fact.

A woman walks past CCTV cameras in Xinjiang province, China

The US government has denied its decision is linked to renewed trade talks with Beijing

Not linked to trade talks says White House

The US government denied that the decision to blacklist the 28 companies is linked to trade talks that are due to resume with Beijing this week in the hope of resolving a long-running trade war.

In May 2019 the US government added Huawei to the entity list over national security concerns, and in August the Trump administration released an interim rule banning federal purchases of telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei and Hikvision.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services and has filed a lawsuit against the US government's restrictions.

Watch video 02:25

Huawei keeping a close eye on the future

kmm/stb (dpa/Reuters)

DW recommends

How Uighurs are using a popular video app to mourn missing relatives

Dozens of short videos featuring Uighurs crying silently have surfaced on a popular Chinese video app. Activists say the videos may contain hidden messages and are a form of protest against China's "re-education" camps. (23.08.2019)  

Huawei, Africa and the global reach of surveillance technology 

Accusations that Huawei helped Uganda and Zambia spy on opponents have intensified concerns about China exporting its digital surveillance tools to Africa. But Western companies are also selling spyware on the continent. (12.09.2019)  

US lifts tariffs on 400 Chinese goods as Trump talks tough on China

The US has removed tariffs on over 400 Chinese goods after American firms complained that the levies would cause economic hardship. But trade talks between the world's top two economies remain on a delicate footing. (21.09.2019)  

Is China building 'political re-education' camps for Muslim minorities?

In China's Muslim-majority Xinjiang region, there have been reports of "re-education" camps where over 200,000 "suspects" are being held. DW spoke with researcher Adrian Zenz about the veracity of the reports. (21.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Huawei keeping a close eye on the future  

Related content

Huawei

US-China trade war: Huawei's loss is Samsung's gain 21.05.2019

Google is suspending some services for Huawei smartphones after the Chinese company was placed on a US trade blacklist. The move effectively bars Huawei from making phones and tablets for sale outside China.

Symbolbild Huawei

Huawei sanctions relief draws criticism from US lawmakers 02.07.2019

A truce in the US-China trade dispute that could ease restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei has caused an uproar in Washington over national security concerns.

Huawei keeping a close eye on the future 28.03.2019

Beijing has installed a system of total control to monitor the Uighur Muslim minority. Human rights groups suspect around one million Uighurs are being held in so-called re-education camps. Xinjiang is a testing ground for the latest surveillance technology.

Advertisement