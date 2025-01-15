US: Biden to remove Cuba from sponsors of terrorism list

The Biden administration announced it was removing Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism — reversing a move made by President-elect Donald Trump in 2021.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) and take other goodwill actions.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel followed the news with an announcement about his government's plans to free 553 political prisoners.

The Catholic Church had been negotiating with the communist-run government over the release of prisoners, most of whom were jailed following massive nationwide protests in 2021.

The 2021 protests were driven by blackouts and soaring food prices but the government responded with a heavy hand.

Cuban foreign ministry praises US move

The Cuban Foreign Ministry said the government informed Pope Francis it will release prisoners who had been convicted of different crimes.

The foreign ministry didn't link the release of prisoners to the US decision but said it was "in the spirit of the Ordinary Jubilee of the year 2025 declared by His Holiness."

Trump can reverse action

The determination shown by Biden, however, can be reversed by President-elect Donald Trump when he takes office on January 20.

Trump designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism — that triggers economic sanctions — shortly before he left office in 2021.

President Obama had removed the designation in 2015, a move that had been hailed as a breakthrough in relations between Washington and Havana following Cold War-era hostilities.

Trump team's hard-line approach to Cuba

Biden's move to lift the SST designation on Cuba might not hold because of the potential influence of Marco Rubio, a Cuban American who is Trump's pick for secretary of state. Rubio is the son of immigrants from Cuba and an outspoken critic of the island's government.

Trump has also appointed Mauricio Claver-Carone, a former White House National Security Council aide and strong supporter of sanctions against Cuba, to be his special envoy to Latin America.

Cuba's economy has floundered in recent years, with COVID-19 and tough US sanctions deepening the crisis.

The US also has a trade embargo on Cuba that was first imposed after Fidel Castro seized power.

rm/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP)