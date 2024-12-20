US: Biden to meet with Pope Francis, Italy PM Meloni

Joe Biden and Pope Francis will be discussing "efforts to advance peace around the world." The US president will also meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shortly before he leaves the White House in January.

On his possibly last overseas trip before leaving office US President Joe Biden is travelling to Italy in January to meet Pope Francis and top Italian officials, the White House announced on Thursday.

Besides the pontiff, Biden will also meet with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella during the January three-day trip, due to commence on January 9, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In a call on Thursday, the president accepted the invite to the Vatican, and "thanked the Pope for his continued advocacy to alleviate global suffering, including his work to advance human rights and protect religious freedoms," the White House said in a statement.

Biden to discuss key global challenges with Meloni

Biden, a devout Roman Catholic, and the Pope will discuss global peace efforts, Jean-Pierre said.

The two leaders last met earlier this year in June, following their previous meeting at the Vatican in 2021.

According to the White House, Biden's talks with Meloni will focus on key global challenges and Italy's leadership during its G7 presidency.

This trip comes shortly before Biden's presidency ends on January 20, when Donald Trump will be inaugurated.

ss/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)