US: Biden to give Oval Office address after stepping aside

07/25/2024 July 25, 2024 Democratic delegates to vote virtually for Biden successor starting next week

Officials within the Democratic Party agreed on Wednesday to let delegates vote online from August 1 for a candidate to replace President Joe Biden.

With no other major candidates standing and a majority of delegates already having announced their support for her, Vice President Kamala Harris seems all but certain to be named the party's nominee for November's presidential election.

Harris, and any other candidate, will need to gather 300 electronic delegate signatures, with no more than 50 from any one state, by July 30.

The party appears keen to quickly coalesce around Harris ahead of the national convention on August 19 and to secure the nomination early enough to get on all state ballots, including Ohio where the deadline is August 7.

The party will also want a vice presidential pick by that time, but it was not yet clear who this would be. The current favorites are Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, with several other names in consideration.