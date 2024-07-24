US: Biden to give Oval Office address after stepping aside

Skip next section Biden to address nation after dropping out of the election

Following his announcement on Sunday that he would not run for a second term in November's presidential election, President Joe Biden is set to give speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday to explain his decision.

In a move that came after weeks of speculation, brought on by a disastrous performance during his first debate against confirmed Republican candidate Donald Trump, Biden also gave his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.

"I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people," Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old, who himself served as vice president under Barack Obama, is expected to stress the legacy of his time in office as well as to make clear that he will not be a lame duck president for the next six months.

Harris, who has already got the backing of the majority of Democratic delegates meaning she could be confirmed as early as next week, said that Biden's speech would be about "not only the extraordinary work that he has accomplished, but about his work in the next six months."

The president has been recovering from COVID-19, meaning several appointments have been delayed, including a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders had planned to meet on Tuesday, but this was moved forward to Thursday.

