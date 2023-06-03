  1. Skip to content
Biden says US debt default would have been 'catastrophic'

7 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden spoke from the Oval Office for the first time, saying he would sign the bill to raise the debt ceiling tomorrow after a monthslong standoff over the limit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S91W
Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office
The US has avoided a debt default, or else it would not have been able to pay the bills to run the governmentImage: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden addressed the country from the Oval Office for the first time Friday, telling Americans he would sign a bill to raise the debt ceiling into law on June 3.

"I'm going to sign tomorrow," Biden said.

The Senate earlier this week passed the bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for the next two years.

The signing of the bill will end the monthslong fight over raising the limit, which is the amount of money the US can borrow to fund the government. 

The nation's debt currently stands at around $31 trillion (€29 trillion), which Republicans say is unsustainable.

Republicans, who currently enjoy a majority in the House of Representatives, refused to raise the debt ceiling unless Biden and the Democrats agree to federal spending cuts. 

Reaching a deal to cut spending

But Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy managed to reach an agreement, giving Republicans some of their demanded federal spending cuts but holding the line on major Democratic priorities.

The deal raises the debt limit until 2025 and gives legislators budget targets for the next two years, in hopes of assuring fiscal stability as the political season heats up.

The US Treasury Department had earlier warned that if the debt ceiling wasn't raised beyond Monday, the US government could run out of money and default on its $31 trillion debt.

A default would have likely triggered market panic, a recession and millions of job losses, with global implications.

"Nothing would have been more catastrophic," Biden said, in the context of approaching the debt default deadline of June 5.

rm/sri (Reuters, AFP, AP)

