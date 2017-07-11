 US: Biden meets with George Floyd′s family on anniversary of murder | News | DW | 25.05.2021

News

US: Biden meets with George Floyd's family on anniversary of murder

The family has called on the White House and lawmakers to pass police reform legislation.

Surrounded by family members of George Floyd and their legal team, Philonise Floyd speaks to reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2021.

Joe Biden hailed the Floyd family's 'extraordinary courage' over the past year

Relatives of George Floyd met with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House, exactly one year after the 46-year-old African-American man was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold the office, also took part in the meeting.

Biden discussed the progress of the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act during the gathering.

The president wants lawmakers to finish work on the legislation overhauling police practices, both in the House and in the Senate.

Biden's preferred deadline to pass the law by Tuesday has already expired. The bill includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and an overhaul of qualified immunity for police officers.

Watch video 02:33

George Floyd laid to rest amid calls for racial justice

"It was great — he is a genuine guy — it was a pleasure to have the chance to meet with him when we have the opportunity to," Philonise Floyd told reporters on Capitol Hill after the meeting at the White House.

Biden said he believes Floyd's family was "pleased" with the meeting.

Biden commends Floyd family's 'extraordinary courage'

Earlier on Tuesday, President Biden took to Twitter to praise the Floyd family for showing "extraordinary courage" in the year since Floyd's murder.

"Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice — but we cannot stop there," Biden wrote, referring to Chauvin being found guilty of Floyd's murder last month. "We face an inflection point. We have to act."

Rallies have been taking place across America, and even across the globe, to mark George Floyd's death.

In Floyd's hometown of Minneapolis, there were reports of gunfire near the place where Floyd died, now known as George Floyd Square.

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened about 3.5 miles (about 5.6 kilometers) away from the park where the "Celebration of Life" was being held.

  • A graffiti artwork on a brick wall shows George Floyd's face and his name as large-scale lettering, as well as the names of other African-American victims of police violence in the US. In front of the painting are objects and protest signs left by mourners.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    A global icon

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. The Black man's brutal death in May 2020 had sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as Chauvin was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

  • View of a wall on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis showing the faces of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Many faces, one message

    Black Lives Matter: In Minneapolis, George Floyd's murder was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

  • On a sunny day in Gaza City, a woman in a pink headscarf and jeans walks past a portrait of George Floyd, the slogans We Are Not Numbers and Black Lives Matter.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Street art in Gaza

    George Floyd became a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, now faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges.

  • A black and white mural of George Floyd's face. In front of it, mourners have laid bouquets of flowers.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Memorial site for George Floyd

    Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which was also set up in Minnesota in January 2021. Mourners left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

  • In snowy Union Square in New York City, a gray, black and white mural behind a blue mailbox is emblazoned with the words Black Lives Matter and the names of those who have been victims of police violence.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Black Lives Matter in NYC

    A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

  • A mural in Washington, DC.: A black fist holds up a U.S. flag that reads Black Lives Matter.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    An inauguration mural

    In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police brutality. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

  • The bust of George Floyd in front of a yellow background on the side of a house in Venezuela.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Remembering the victim

    This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

  • George Floyd's face next to brightly colored text that reads I can't breathe.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    'I can't breathe'

    George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark.

  • On the wall of a building in Cologne, activists raise their fists in a black and blue painting and hold a Black Lives Matter sign.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    A call for solidarity

    In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


In New York, local leaders and politicians, including Reverend Al Sharpton and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, knelt for more than nine minutes in Floyd's memory.

What did former President Obama say about the anniversary?

Former US President Barack Obama, the first African-American to hold the nation's highest office, said Tuesday that the last year since Floyd's death has given people "reasons to hope." 

Obama, writing on Twitter, said that "more people are seeing the world more clearly" after Floyd's murder.

Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he arrested him in a row over the use of a counterfeit $20 bill. 

Watch video 02:14

George Floyd case: Jury convicts Derek Chauvin of murder

The killing sparked a wave of anti-racism protests around the world, with many cities on Tuesday holding commemorative demonstrations to honor the 46-year-old Black man.

"George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police —parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon," Obama said. "But the last year has also given us reasons to hope."

jf, wd/msh (AP, Reuters)

