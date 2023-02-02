  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the federal debt limit and spending, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2023.
McCarthy described the talks as good when speaking to reporters afterwards, but also said there had been no breakthroughImage: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

31 minutes ago

President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held their first talks as the White House seeks authorization to raise borrowing limits. The opposition is believed to be seeking promises to cut spending.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mzq3

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said that he and President Joe Biden had had a "good meeting" and that their talks on raising the US borrowing limit would continue.

McCarthy also said he could see "where we can find common ground." 

"No agreement, no promises except we will continue this conversation," McCarthy told reporters outside the White House. "We both have different perspectives on this, but I thought this was a good meeting."

Republicans are blocking the regular raising of the US borrowing limit, which is necessary by law in the United States, in a comparatively rare but not unprecedented standoff that could even lead to the country defaulting on some of its debt if left unsolved. 

McCarthy is sought to be seeking promises of reduced spending in exchange for authorizing the increase. 

Since November's mid-term elections, Republicans control the lower House of Representatives and the Democrats narrowly hold the Senate in Congress.

U.S. President Joe Biden looks toward House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, during a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2022.
Biden and McCarthy are ultimately likely to be forced to reach some kind of compromiseImage: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

White House says avoiding default 'not negotiable'

The White House said after the meeting that Biden told McCarthy he was eager to work with Republicans "in good faith," but also tried to put the onus on the opposition to sign off government borrowing. 

"President Biden made clear that, as every other leader in both parties in Congress has affirmed, it is their shared duty not to allow an unprecedented and economically catastrophic default," the White House said in a statement. "It is not negotiable or conditional."  

According to the White House, Biden is asking McCarthy for a specific budget plan and a commitment to supporting the country's debt negotiations. He has said he would only discuss federal spending cuts after the debt ceiling was lifted. 

A similar standoff took place when Barack Obama was president and Biden was vice president in 2011. It was resolved before the US technically defaulted but did lead to an unprecedented downgrade in the credit rating of some of its debt.

At that time, Obama's administration ultimately agreed to some spending cuts and a compromise was reached.

EU nerves frayed over US subsidy scheme: DW's Teri Schultz

How high is the US debt ceiling? 

The debt limit is currently set at $31.4 trillion (roughly €29,000,000,000,000), more than the country's annual GDP, which stood in the region of $23 trillion in 2021, the last full year with available data.

Like most national governments around the world, US borrowing levels rose substantially during the COVID pandemic — and also in the decade following the 2008 financial crisis. At the end of 2019, US debt had stood at roughly $23 trillion. At the end of 2007, it was around $9 trillion.

By comparison, Germany's national debt of roughly €2.5 trillion is a little less than its annual GDP, but it too has been rising rapidly as a share of GDP in the last couple of years.

The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department have both appealed to Congress saying that their power on the issue is limited without the green light.

When announcing "extraordinary measures" to alter spending and borrowing to avert a technical default because of the standoff, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimated that her department's steps would work until roughly June

Before Wednesday's meeting at the White House, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters: "There is only one way forward here and that's for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. No one should assume that the Fed can protect the economy from the consequences of failing to act in a timely manner." 

msh/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A picture of Ursula von der Leyen

EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US spending spree

EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US spending spree

The EU Commission has laid out plans to offset the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. Brussels wants businesses to cash in on the green transition, but does not look set to put new money on the table.
Business8 hours ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns on debt ceiling

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns on debt ceiling

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US government will run out of money next month. She called on Congress to raise the debt limit in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
PoliticsSeptember 8, 2021
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Hands holding a rainbow flag

Russian law bans LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Human Rights17 hours ago03:03 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A journalist is arrested during a demonstration in Algiers.

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border after crossing the Naf River

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

woman handing out loaves of bread to Ukrainians standing in line for help

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President von der Leyen standing together with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in mid-September.

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Science9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment12 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage