US: Biden announces clemency for 1,500 people

The US president commuted the house arrest sentences of hundreds of people and pardoned dozens convicted of non-violent crimes. The move comes after his controversial decision to pardon his son Hunter.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentences of about 1,500 people and fully pardoned another 39, the largest single-day clemency action in US history.

Most of the 1,500 had been released from prison into house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dozens of people given full pardons had all been convicted of non-violent crimes.

What did Biden say?

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," the president said in a statement.

"I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses."

The Biden administration highlighted that those receiving pardons had also shown a determination to turn their life around. They included a woman working for first-response teams in natural disasters, a church deacon who also worked as an addiction counselor, a decorated military veteran and a PhD candidate in molecular bioscience.

Clemency drive follows pardon for Hunter Biden

Biden's clemency action comes shortly after pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal tax evasion charges. Activists and lawmakers then called on Biden to pardon "regular" Americans as well.

There have also been calls for Biden to commute the sentences of capital punishment for federal death row prisoners.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated his intention to issue a sweeping number of pardons on "day 1" of his second term, including people convicted of participating in the January 6, 2021 riot in the US Capitol building.

