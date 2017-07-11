 US: Biden administration sets January vaccine deadline for big companies | News | DW | 04.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US: Biden administration sets January vaccine deadline for big companies

Tens of millions of working Americans will need to be vaccinated or tested weekly by early January under new government rules. Companies which fail to comply could be fined thousands of dollars.

People line up outside a vaccine center at Citi Field in New York City

The US has struggled to boost its vaccination rates in recent months

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) implemented a new rule on Thursday which requires tens of millions of Americans working at medium or large companies to be either vaccinated or tested weekly by January 4.

The rule applies to staff at companies with more than 100 employees. The mandate will also target health care workers and those employed at federal contractors.

It's unclear how OSHA will enforce the mandate. Companies could be hit with a $14,000 (€12,105) fine per violation. 

The rules were first announced by President Joe Biden in September. The Biden administration is hoping to boost vaccination rates after the delta variant of the coronavirus surged in the US this summer. 

More to follow...

wd/nm (AP, AFP)

Advertisement