US: Bernie Sanders halts bid for Democratic presidential nomination

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for president, his campaign confirmed on Wednesday.

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth. We are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders said in a Twitch video broadcast on his campaign website.

His decision to drop out of the race makes 77-year-old Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on US President Donald Trump in presidential elections scheduled for November.

Biden, vice president under Barack Obama from 2009-2017, held a 1,217-to-914 delegate lead over Sanders before Wednesday's announcement. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Limitations as a result of the coronavirus had also severely impacted the ongoing primary campaigns, with a highly contentious vote taking place on Tuesday in Wisconsin.

More to follow...