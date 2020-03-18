US: Bernie Sanders halts bid for Democratic presidential nomination

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for president, his campaign confirmed on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old is set to address his supporters later Wednesday.

His decision to drop out of the race makes former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumtive Democratic nominee to take on US President Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

Biden, vice president under Barack Obama from 2009-2017, held a 1,217-to-914 delegate lead over Sanders before Wednesday's announcement. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Limitations as a result of the coronavirus had also severely impacted the ongoing primary campaigns, with a highly contentious vote taking place on Tuesday in Wisconsin.

