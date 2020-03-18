US: Bernie Sanders halts bid for Democratic presidential nomination

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for president, his campaign confirmed on Wednesday.

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth. We are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders said in a Twitch video broadcast on his campaign website.

His decision to drop out of the race makes 77-year-old Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on US President Donald Trump in presidential elections scheduled for November.

Biden, vice president under Barack Obama from 2009-2017, held a 1,217-to-914 delegate lead over Sanders before Wednesday's announcement. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Second again, at second attempt

Sanders was making his second presidential bid after he lost out to Hillary Clinton in 2016. He ran on a left-leaning platform which included universal healthcare and closing the wage gap in the US.

Despite suspending his 2020 campaign, Sanders said he wouldn't give up his delegates and would remain on the ballot for the remaining 27 scheduled primaries.

Trump responded to the news by insinuating on Twitter that Biden was the centrist nominee the Democrats wanted all along, "same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco." He pointed to Elizabeth Warren potentially splitting the more left-leaning Democratic vote on the crucial "Super Tuesday" set of primaries.

Limitations as a result of the coronavirus had also severely impacted the ongoing primary campaigns, with a highly contentious vote taking place on Tuesday in Wisconsin.

More to follow...