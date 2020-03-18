US: Bernie Sanders halts bid for Democratic presidential nomination

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has told supporters he is suspending his campaign for the party's nomination. His rival Joe Biden was well ahead in the race to take on Donald Trump.
More to follow...
Joe Biden comfortably marched ahead of Bernie Sanders in the latest Democratic presidential primaries. Florida, Illinois and Arizona went forward with the vote, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Joe Biden won four of the six US states where Democrats were voting for their presidential nominee. Despite the blow, rival Bernie Sanders did not end his campaign.
Politicians and the public denounced the appearance of a Nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally. Sanders said the appearance of a swastika flag was "disgusting to see in the United States."
