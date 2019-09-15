US, Belarus plan to restore ambassadors after 11-year freeze

The rapprochement comes as Belarus seeks to ease its isolation in the West and balance its close ties with Russia. The US and Belarus withdrew their ambassadors in 2008.
The United States and Belarus are planning to exchange ambassadors after an 11-year freeze.
US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale met with President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday in the Belarusian capital Minsk as the two sides look to patch up relations.
Read more: Belarus strongman Lukashenko marks 25 years in power
"Our meeting today marks an historic juncture in US–Belarus relations," the United States' number three diplomat said. "It is my honor to announce that we are prepared to exchange ambassadors as the next step in normalizing our relationship."
The United States recalled its ambassador to Minsk in 2008 after the former Soviet state ordered a reduction of diplomatic staff at the US Embassy in response to sanctions leveled by Washington against Belarus over its human rights record. Since then, both countries' embassies have been led by chargés d'affaires.
East and west
Often called "Europe's last dictatorship," Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions over the country's poor human rights record and lack of free elections.
But Lukashenko has sought to build better relations with the United States and European Union as he seeks to manage relations with Russia while easing its isolation in the West.
Washington and the European Union eased sanctions on Minsk in 2016.
Artyom Shraibman wrote last year for the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank that Belarus is increasingly "pursuing a balanced, multivectored foreign policy" that seeks to balance ties between Russia and the West.
Russia and Belarus formed a nominal "union" in 1996 and have close economic and military cooperation, but they continue have disputes over energy prices and import duties.
The 65-year-old Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he has sought to preserve Belarus' sovereignty and independence at a time Russia is pressing for even closer ties between the two sides.
Meanwhile, the United States has sought to reduce Russia's influence over its neighbors.
Hale said the United States was not asking Belarus "to choose between East and West" and respected the country's desire to "chart its own course."
The US-Belarus rapprochement comes as Russia has increased pressure on Lukashenko to deepen ties between Minsk and Moscow.
There has also been speculation that Putin may consider reviving the Union State of Russia and Belarus project as a means to extend his presidency. He is currently constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term in 2024, but serving as leader of a new, unified Belarusian and Russian state could be a way to skirt that limitation.
Lukashenko has dismissed talk of a unified state.
cw/se (AFP, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
For 25 years, Belarus has been ruled by autocrat Alexander Lukashenko. The man once deemed "Europe's last dictator" has softened on the West somewhat, but his biggest political challenge may still lie ahead. (10.07.2019)
The rally was held on the 100th anniversary of Belarus' independence from Russia. At least 70 people were arrested by police, according to journalists on the scene. (25.03.2018)
The oil pollution that has halted flows via the Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline was deliberate, according to the Kremlin. But who might want to pull such a dirty trick? DW's Jo Harper has asked around. (21.05.2019)
Belarus' autocratic leader Lukashenko wants to turn his country into a hub for the digital and cryptocurrency sectors. But despite the abundance of local brainpower, how easy is it to enforce hipster cool by decree? (12.10.2018)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the fifth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea with a visit to the region. Moscow is making a show of its efforts to improve infrastructure on the Black Sea peninsula. (18.03.2019)
The European Union has lifted almost all sanctions on Belarus, including those against President Alexander Lukashenko, paving the way for closer relations. An arms embargo, however, remains in place. (15.02.2016)
Germany's foreign minister has said hopes to increase EU-Belarus ties during a visit to Minsk. It was the first time in seven years that a German foreign minister held bilateral talks with the Russia-allied country. (17.11.2017)
Aleksander Lukashenko is in Sochi for three days of talks with Vladimir Putin. The meetings come amidst persistent rumors that Belarus could become part of a single state controlled by Russia — and even ruled by Putin. (13.02.2019)