 US begins withdrawal from Paris climate accord | News | DW | 04.11.2019

News

US begins withdrawal from Paris climate accord

Washington has formally launched its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord after Donald Trump rejected it as harmful to the US economy. The process doesn't become complete until the day after the 2020 election.

The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Georgia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Camp)

The US is set to become the first country to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord which aims to limit pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo submitted a formal notice to the United Nations to start the one-year withdrawal process.

"The US is proud of our record as a world leader in reducing all emissions, fostering resilience, growing our economy and ensuring energy for our citizens. Ours is a realistic and pragmatic model," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Undoing Obama's pledge

Virtually all UN nations, including the United States, endorsed the deal after it was agreed in 2015. Under former President Barack Obama, the US government promised to cut 26-28% of its greenhouse gas emissions when compared with 2005 levels. This goal was set to be completed by 2030.

However, Obama's successor, Donald Trump, has repeatedly slammed the deal as harmful to the US economy and pledged to abandon it.

"What we won't do is punish the American people while enriching foreign polluters," Trump said at a shale gas industry conference in Pennsylvania last month.

Before running for office, Trump described global warming as a "hoax perpetrated by the Chinese."

Watch video 00:48

Trump withdraws from Paris climate accord

Activists hope for change

Trump won the 2016 election just days after Washington ratified the deal in November 2016. However, the rules of the Paris climate accord forced the US to wait three years from the verification date before formally launching the withdrawal process.

The withdrawal process is set to be completed on November 4, 2020, one day after the next presidential election. A small US team would continue work on the deal's technical aspects until the process is finished.

Read more: In New York, global climate protesters plead for action

US environmental activists continue to hope that Trump will lose next year's election and be replaced by a Democratic candidate, all of whom have already pledged to keep the deal in place if they win.

"The next president will need to rejoin the accord immediately and commit to the rapid, wholesale clean-energy transformation the climate emergency demands," said Jean Su, energy director with the US-based Center for Biological Diversity.

"Trump can run from the Paris agreement, but he can't hide from the climate crisis," she said.

The US and China emit more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than any other country in the world.

Watch video 01:39

Trump rule boosts coal power plants

dj/cmk (Reuters, AP)

