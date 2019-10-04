US begins troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria ahead of Turkish military operations

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday that US forces were beginning to withdraw from the border area with Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also confirmed that the withdrawal had begun.

The White House had announced the withdrawal on Sunday night, saying that they would not "support or be involved" with planned Turkish military operations in the area.

"Despite our efforts to avoid any military escalation with Turkey, the US forces have not fulfilled their obligations and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey," the SDF said in a statement.

"Turkey is now preparing an invasion of northern and eastern Syria."

The news comes following announcement that Turkey will launch a military offensive in northeastern Syria, which according to local media is already beginning.

Turkish 'long-planned operation' to begin 'soon'

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

"The United States Armed Forced will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area."

The statement also criticized "France, Germany and other European nations" for not repatriating their citizens currently detained in Syria who had joined the Islamic State group (IS).

"Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial 'Caliphate' by the United States," the statement said.

Map showing the safe zone proposed by Turkish President Erdogan

'Safe zone'

Grisham also announced that in light of Turkey's planned operations, US troops will be withdrawn from the area near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The statement came following a phone call between the Turkish president and his US counterpart, Donald Trump. Erdogan and Trump also discussed setting up a "safe zone" east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

NATO allies agreed on the safe zone in August, but the US and Turkey are currently in disagreement about how far the zone should extend.

It is unclear from Sunday's announcement whether the US will be completely withdrawing troops from northern Syria, as Trump announced in December.

Erdogan said following the phone call that the creation of a safe zone was "key to neutralizing the threat" of US-backed Kurdish militia in the region.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have responded to the US announcement on Monday morning, saying that the withdrawal of US troops will have a "great negative" impact on its war against IS.

"The American forces did not fulfill their commitments and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey," the party said in a statement. "Turkey is now preparing for an invasion operation of northern and eastern Syria."

Turkish armored vehicles patrol the "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border

Military action 'today or tomorrow'

The Turkish president also expressed his "frustration over the US military and security bureaucracy's failure" to implement the safe zone since it was agreed upon in August.

Turkish spokesman Ibrahim Kalin clarified in a tweet on Monday morning that the purpose of safe zone was to clear terrorist elements from the border and return refugees safely to Syria. Turkey has previously said it wants to settle up to 2 million Syrian refugees in the zone.

Erdogan said on Saturday that military action could begin "as soon as today or tomorrow." Turkish news agency DHA reported on Sunday that Turkish tanks and troops were already heading to the southeastern border area of Akcakale.

