US begins troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria ahead of Turkish military offensive

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday that US forces were beginning to withdraw from the border area with Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also confirmed that the withdrawal had begun, saying on Monday morning that a Turkish military offensive in the area could begin at any moment. "We can come any night without warning," he told reporters.

The White House had announced the withdrawal on Sunday night, saying that they would not "support or be involved" with planned Turkish military operations in the area.

"Despite our efforts to avoid any military escalation with Turkey, the US forces have not fulfilled their obligations and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey," the SDF said in a statement.

"Turkey is now preparing an invasion of northern and eastern Syria."

The news comes following announcement that Turkey will launch a military offensive in northeastern Syria. Turkish news agency DHA reported on Sunday that Turkish tanks and troops were already heading to the Turkish southeastern border area of Akcakale.

In light of the news, the United Nations regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria Panos Moumtzis said "We don't Know what is going to happen," clarifying that the US had not notified the UN of this decision in advance.

"We are preparing for the worst," said Moumtzis, adding that the UN already had a contingency plan in place to protect civilians in the area.

Map showing the safe zone proposed by Turkish President Erdogan

Operation 'could begin at any moment'

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

"The United States Armed Forced will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area."

The statement also criticized "France, Germany and other European nations" for not repatriating their citizens currently detained in Syria who had joined the Islamic State group (IS).

"Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial 'Caliphate' by the United States," the statement said.

'Safe zone'

The White House statement came following a phone call between the Turkish president and his US counterpart, Donald Trump. Erdogan and Trump also discussed the implementation of a "safe zone" east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

NATO allies agreed on the safe zone in August, but the US and Turkey are currently in disagreement about how far the zone should extend.

It is unclear whether the US will be completely withdrawing troops from all of Syria, as Trump announced in December.

Erdogan said following the phone call that the creation of a safe zone was "key to neutralizing the threat" of US-backed Kurdish militia in the region.

Turkish armored vehicles patrol the "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border

'Clear terrorist elements'

Erdogan also expressed his "frustration over the US military and security bureaucracy's failure" to implement the safe zone since it was agreed upon in August.

Turkish spokesman Ibrahim Kalin clarified in a tweet on Monday morning that the purpose of safe zone was to clear terrorist elements from the border and return refugees safely to Syria.

Turkey has previously said it wants to settle up to 2 million Syrian refugees in the zone.

