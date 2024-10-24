Swing states could decide outcome of 2024 US election

The 2024 US presidential election will likely be determined by a few key "swing states." Why do these states count for so much, and what makes each one tick?

The United States is made up of 50 states, but when it comes to presidential elections some states matter more than others.

While many "safe states" usually vote reliably one way or the other, "swing states" could be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate. This toss-up potential makes them attractive to candidates since these votes could push the election either way.

Swing states are put under the microscope and will get high-profile rallies, numerous visits from candidates and be inundated by party ads focusing on undecided voters.

The significance of swing states can by traced to the Electoral College. Unlike most US elections, the president and vice president aren't elected directly by voters through the popular vote.

This complex and controversial process has recently meant that the winner of the popular vote could fail to win the Electoral College, and thus the presidency. This happened in 2000 when George W. Bush beat Al Gore, and in 2016 when Donald Trump was chosen over Hillary Clinton.

Which states are swing states?

Over the years, the list of swing states has changed because of things like population, demographics or moves on wider culture issues. Still, for US voters the economy and inflation are at the top of the list of important issues.

Stances on abortion rights will play an important role in voter turnout across the country. Besides these topics, each swing state has its own set of key issues.

A candidate needs 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win. Among all seven swing states, Pennsylvania, which Kamala Harris visited in August, has the most electoral votes Image: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Arizona

For Arizona voters, the most pressing issue is likely to be tied to geography. The state shares a long border with Mexico and has become a flash point on illegal immigration.

As vice president, Kamala Harris was given the job to ease the border crisis by tackling "root causes" with America's neighbors. Many believe she failed at this task, and Trump takes every opportunity to point this out.

At the same time, this influx of people is making Arizona one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The population is now nearly a third Hispanic, and outreach to Latino voters will be key.

To boost its economy, the state is beefing up its manufacturing sector. The CHIPS Act, a law introduced by President Joe Biden, is helping fund billions for computer chip plants, but it will be a while until these new facilities are up and running.

Biden won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 11

Georgia

When Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia, it was the first time a Democrat had won the state since 1992. But with a margin of 0.2% points, it was an incredibly tight race.

Around 33% of the state's voters are Black, one of country's highest proportions — a fact that may come in handy for Harris.

It's also the state where a grand jury accused Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the last presidential election. That case has stalled and won't go to trial before the current election.

Biden won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 16

Michigan

It's nearly impossible to think of Michigan without the auto industry. The state is home to Ford, General Motors and Chrysler, now part of Stellantis. These manufacturing jobs are important to the region. An invasion of competitive Chinese electric vehicles was recently stopped in its tracks by massive tariffs introduced by Biden.

The state is also home to Gretchen Whitmer, a popular Democratic governor who has long been a thorn in the side of Republicans.

Yet, in the February presidential primaries more than 101,000 voters chose the "uncommitted" option to show their frustration with Biden. Now that he has been replaced, Harris needs to secure their backing.

She will also need to convince the state's large pool of Arab American voters. Their support of the Democrats has been in jeopardy because of the party's backing of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Biden won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 15

US election 2024: Will Kamala Harris win over Muslim voters? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nevada

Immigration is a key issue for Nevada, because of its location near the southern border. The population is now nearly a third Hispanic and one of the most urban in the country.

The state is heavily dependent on tourism, and its economy has grown more than any other swing state since Biden took office. At the same time, it has the highest unemployment rate of any state in the country.

Biden won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 6

North Carolina

North Carolina is the latest to join the list of swing states. Before Biden dropped out of the race in July, Trump had a big lead here. Harris has been able to bring that to a near tie. Yet Democratic presidential candidates have only taken the state one time in the past 11 elections.

The state has seen big demographic changes and gone from 75% white in 1990 to around 60% today. Over the last 30 years, the total population has increased significantly. The state has attracted a wide range of people, from military veterans and retirees to young college grads.

Trump won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 16

History seems to be repeating itself, as all seven current swing states were among the closest races in the 2020 US presidential election Image: Carlos Osorio/AP Photo/picture alliance

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is suffering more from the rising cost of living than most other places.

At the same time, fracking has made it the country's second-biggest natural gas producer after Texas. Trump has long promoted fracking. Harris previously called for a ban but she is now keeping options open, albeit with stricter regulations.

The state also hosted the first and perhaps only live debate between Harris and Trump on September 10.

Biden won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 19

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, white people make up a higher percentage of the electorate than in any other swing state.

In the past two presidential elections, the state had one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country. They were able to pick the winning presidential candidate in both 2016 and 2020 by a margin of fewer than 25,000 votes each time, showing just how important each vote can be in a swing state.

Biden won the state in 2020.

Electoral votes: 10

Edited by: Martin Kuebler