US bans visas for Georgians accused of undermining democracy

The US banned the issuance of visas to about 20 people responsible for "undermining democracy" the former Soviet republic. It comes as lawmakers prepare to replace the country's pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili.

The United States has denied visas to about 20 people accused of "undermining democracy in Georgia," the State Department said late on Thursday.

"We are committed to seeing that senior officials responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy will be subject to visa restrictions," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The department did not name the individuals who would be barred from receiving US visas, but it said sitting ministers and members of parliament were among them, as well as law enforcement and security officials.

Protests in Georgia

The Black Sea country has been in turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in parliamentary elections in October. Hundreds of people have been arrested in Georgia since nightly protests erupted nearly two weeks ago against the ruling party's decision to delay the former Soviet republic's longstanding goal of joining the European Union.

"The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party's ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, including protesters, members of the media, human rights activists, and opposition figures," the State Department said.

It added the department was "preparing additional actions, including sanctions, to hold to account those who undermine democracy in Georgia."

Escalation feared before presidential election

More unrest is expected on the streets of Georgia's cities on Saturday, when Georgian Dream is expected to tighten its grip on power by appointing far-right former soccer star Mikheil Kavelashvili to replace pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili, who has refused to step down.

Zurabishvili has supported the opposition's allegations of electoral fraud and declared the newly elected parliament and government "illegitimate." She has also vowed to remain in office until Georgian Dream organizes new parliamentary elections.

It remains unclear how the government will respond to Zurabishvili's refusal to step down.

She is a popular figure among the protesters, and many have expressed their willingness to defend her against any attempt to evict her from the presidential palace.

dh/zc (AFP, Reuters)