US avoids shutdown with last-minute funding bill

The US House and Senate have passed a governement funding bill that will prevent a government shutdown.

The Democratic-controlled Senate, in an 85-11 vote, passed the bill to continue government funding 38 minutes after it lapsed at 12 a.m. Saturday (0500 UTC/GMT).

Earlier Friday, night with a 366-34 vote, the House approved the last-minute plan from House Speaker Mike Johnson that would keep federal operations and disaster aid temporarily funded.

Johnson had said Congress would "meet our obligations" and not allow federal operations to cease ahead of the winter holidays.

There had been uncertainty about the outcome after President-elect Donald Trump pushed his demand for the inclusion of a rise in the debt ceiling in the deal. If not, he posted early Friday, let the closures "start now."

The White House said President Joe Biden intended to sign the bill into law.

The legislation extends government funding till March 14 and provides $100 billion (€960 million) for disaster-hit states and $10 billion for farmers.

Johnson said on Friday that Republicans would have more power to influence government spending next year, when they will have majorities in both chambers of Congress and Trump will hold the presidency.

"This was a necessary step to bridge the gap, to put us into that moment where we can put our fingerprints on the final decisions on spending," he said after the vote.

The House Speaker added that Trump supported the package.

