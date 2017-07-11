US averts default after Senate approves debt ceiling hike

The US Senate on Thursday voted to extend the country's debt limit by $480 billion (€415.3 billion).

The narrow 50-48 vote to pass the bill ends weeks of partisan fighting.

"Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said following the vote.

How significant is the debt ceiling raise?

It staves off the short-term threat of the US being unable to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time ever.

That potential historic default in an estimated 11 days time would have had serious repercussions for the world economy.

The increase, which would lift the debt ceiling to a $28.9 trillion limit, is expected to be exhausted on the day of another major funding deadline.

Under a pro tem measure passed earlier this month, the funding for most federal programs is set to expire on December 3 — when the government's coffers theoretically run dry, closing federal services and properties and crippling much of Washington and beyond.

The bill — which passed the Senate along party lines with no Republican support — still has to be rubber-stamped by the House of Representatives.

The House is expected to approve the debt ceiling bill and send it to President Joe Biden's desk by next week.

dvv/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)