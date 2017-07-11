US averts default after Senate approves debt ceiling hike

The US Senate on Thursday voted to extend the country's debt limit by $480 billion.

It staves off the short-term threat of the US being unable to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time ever.

That potential historic default in an estimated 11 days time would have had serious repercussions for the world economy.

The bill still has to pass through the House of Representatives.

The senate voted 50-48 to pass the bill after partisan fighting that lasted weeks.

"Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said following the vote.

dv/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)