US authorities seize Iran-linked news websites, sources say

The US government on Tuesday reportedly seized the websites of several major Iranian state-run news outlets.

News agencies AP and Reuters cited a US official as saying that roughly three dozen sites accused of spreading Iranian "disinformation" were taken down.

US authorities were expected to make an official announcement about the move later on Tuesday.

What do we know so far?

The websites of Press TV and Iranian Arabic news service Al-Alam only showed a single page with the statement: "This website has been seized."

The pages displayed logos of the FBI and the Department of Commerce and referenced US sanctions laws.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels-linked Al-Masirah website was also reportedly seized, along with the web domain of Tehran-based Arabic-language channel Al-Kawthar TV.

The FBI has not yet officially commented on the incident.

The Department of Justice last year shut down nearly 100 websites tied to Iran's Revolutionary Guard for spreading disinformation.

How did Iran respond?

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the owner of Press TV and Al-Alam, accused the US of stifling freedom of expression.

The IRIB said the US had teamed up with Israel and Saudi Arabia "to block pro-resistance media outlets exposing the crimes of US allies in the region."

Have these outlets been censored before?

Press TV has garnered controversy in the past for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial.

Press TV's channel has lost its license to broadcast on UK airwaves.

The apparent move by the US to shut down the outlets comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries, and after Iran elected a new president. Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi has refused to meet with US President Joe Biden or scale back Tehran's ballistic missile program.