US authorities arrest analyst who aided Trump-Russia probe

US authorities have arrested a Russia analyst who provided information for a Democrat-funded dossier on former Donald Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 US presidential election, the US Justice Department said Thursday.

Igor Danchenko is facing charges of providing false statements to the FBI as part of special counsel John Durham's ongoing investigation.

The dossier and the Durham probe have faced accusations that they are politically motivated.

What did Igor Danchenko do?

Danchenko functioned as a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was paid by Democrats to compile the dossier into links between Russia and former US President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The dossier was ultimately used by the FBI as it applied for and received surveillance warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide.

Danchenko allegedly lied about the source of information included in the so-called "Steele dossier" when questioned about his work, the Department of Justice stated.

Danchenko is the third person, and second in a two-month span, to face charges related to the dossier.

What is behind the investigations?

Under Trump, the Justice Department appointed Durham to carry out an investigation into the dossier.

Trump claimed the investigation of campaign ties to Russia was a witch hunt. He pointed to the dossier, some of which remains uncorroborated or has been discredited, as evidence of a tainted probe driven by Democrats.

But the dossier had no role in the launching of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation, which was placed in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller.

While special counsel Robert Muellerultimately found questionable ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, he concluded there was not sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

Democrats have lambasted the Durham probe as politically motivated, but the Biden administration has not stopped it.

Durham's probe has already indicted a cybersecurity lawyer accused of making a false statement to the FBI and an FBI lawyer who admitted altering an email.

