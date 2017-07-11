US: At least 7 killed in shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors

Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left seven people dead on Tuesday, authorities said.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, according to officials.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage spas that are across the street from each other left four people dead. Police Chief Rodney Bryant said said all four victims were female.

It was not known if the shootings at the Atlanta salons were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the state capital.

Man arrested

Later on Tuesday it was reported a 21-year-old man was in custody in relation to the fatal shootings.

He was captured in southwest Georgia, a few hours after the onslaughts took place.

Cherokee County officials confirmed the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp County on Tuesday night, roughly 150 miles south of Atlanta.

jsi/msh (AP, AFP)