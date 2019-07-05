US asks Gibraltar to halt release of Iranian tanker

The United States requested that Gibraltar halt the release of a detained Iranian tanker on Thursday and turn the vessel over to US officials.

Read more: Germany and France condemn Iran's seizure of British tanker

"The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered," the government of British overseas territory announced in a statement released Thursday.

Further details about the US allegations were not immediately available.

The Gibraltar Chronicle reports that the last-minute request, from the US Department of Justice, has prompted the British territory's Supreme Court to hold off on an official decision on the tanker until later Thursday.

In July, the British Royal Navy led an operation to seize the tanker, Grace 1, on suspicion that it was violating EU sanctions on shipping oil to Syria. The seizure of the supertanker, which was carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil, also heightened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The captain of the vessel and three officers have been formally released, a Gibraltar government spokesperson said.

mkg/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.