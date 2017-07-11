 US arrests wife of drug kingpin ′El Chapo′ | News | DW | 22.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US arrests wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo'

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested from an airport outside of Washington. She's been detained on international drug trafficking charges.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, seen leaving the federal court in New York earlier this month.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was a regular attendee at her husband's trial

Authorities in the United States have arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested when she arrived at the Dulles International Airport outside of Washington.

The 31-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for unlawful importation into the US.

More to follow...

dvv/rs (AFP, AP)

Advertisement