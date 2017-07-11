US arrests wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo'

Authorities in the United States have arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested when she arrived at the Dulles International Airport outside of Washington.

The 31-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for unlawful importation into the US.

More to follow...

