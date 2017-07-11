US arrests suspect in assassination of Haitian president

A Colombian national wanted in connection with the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise is in US custody. He is expected to appear in a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Haitian authorities have so far arrested 45 people in connection with Moise's killing but have yet to formally charge anyone.

What do we know about the suspect?

The suspect was arrested in Jamaica in October, and had been scheduled to fly to Colombia on Monday. However according to Colombia's Director of police Jorge Luis Vargas, he was informed of the Interpol provisional arrest warrant.

The suspect is believed to have been part of the group involved in the killing of Moise at his residence in July 2021.

He is understood to be a former member of the Colombian military.

