US arrests Russian woman for conspiracy charges

A 29-year-old Russian woman was arrested in Washington and charged with conspiring to act as an unregistered Russian agent, the US Justice Department said Monday.

Federal prosecutors allege that Maria Butina was gathering intelligence on American officials and political organizations and working to establish back-channel lines of communications for the Kremlin.

Court papers accuse Butina of collaborating in a conspiracy that began in 2015, involving an unnamed senior Russian official who "tasked" her with infiltrating American political organizations and "reporting back to Moscow."

Read more: Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent

The announcement of Butina's arrest came just hours after US President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and only a few days after special counsel Robert Mueller charged 12 Russian intelligence officials over attempted hacking aimed at influencing the 2016 election.

While the charges were brought forward by the US Attorney's Office and not Mueller, court papers reveal her activities revolved around American politics during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

The New York Times reported that during the 2016 campaign Butina attempted to set up secret meetings between Trump and Putin twice.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Wikileaks targets Clinton Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russia government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladmir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny a roll in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Ties with gun rights organization

According to court documents, an unnamed American who worked with Butina claimed he was involved in setting up a "private line of communication" before the 2016 election between the Kremlin and "key" officials in an American political party through a "gun rights organization."

Read more: Opinion: The new digital insecurity

The papers do not name the political party, but do contain details that appear to refer to the Republican Party, while the gun rights organization is widely reported to be the National Rifle Association (NRA). The court documents, however, do not confirm if the back channel was ever successfully established.

Butina has featured in the US media before due to her work with gun-rights advocacy. In 2011, she founded a pro-gun organization in Russia called the Right to Bear Arms, and she has since been involved in coordinating between gun rights activists in the US and Russia.

Links to Russian politician

The Justice Department said Butina had strong links to a "Russian official," who was not identified in the court documents, but has been widely reported to be Russian politician Alexander Torshin, an ally of Putin.

Torshin, who became an NRA life member in 2012, was among a group of Russian oligarchs and officials targeted in April with Treasury Department sanctions over their associations with Putin and their roles in "advancing Russia's malign activities."

Read more: Vladimir Putin: 'Russia does not want to split EU'

Torshin, who was listed as "State Secretary-deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation," was designated under the sanctions as a Russian official.

Allegations 'overblown'

Butina's attorney, Robert Driscoll, said the allegations were "overblown" and prosecutors had criminalized mundane networking opportunities.

Driscoll said Butina was not a Russian agent, but was actually on a student visa in the US, where she was attending the American University and studying to earn a master's degree in international relations.

"There is simply no indication of Ms Butina seeking to influence or undermine any specific policy or law or the United States — only at most to promote a better relationship between the two nations," Driscoll said in a statement. "The complaint is simply a misuse of the Foreign Agent statute, which is designed to punish covert propaganda, not open and public networking by foreign students."

Watch video 02:20 Now live 02:20 mins. Share Cyberattack still 'ongoing' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2tY1E Cyberattack against Germany's government 'ongoing'

law/kms (AFP, AP, dpa)