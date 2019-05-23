 US arrests banker for Trump administration job bribe | News | DW | 23.05.2019

News

US arrests banker for Trump administration job bribe

The head of a prestigious bank is accused of approving loans in exchange for a job in the White House. Although he failed to get one, he was placed on a "prestigious" committee tied to Trump's campaign, prosecutors said.

US President Donald Trump gestures at a rally

US authorities on Thursday arrested Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk for financial institution bribery.

Federal prosecutors accused Calk of approving $16 million (€14 million) of risky loans for Paul Manafort, a disgraced manager of US President Donald Trump's 2016 electoral campaign, in exchange for a top position in the administration.

While waiting to approve the loans, Calk sent Manafort a ranked list of positions he wanted. The list included senior roles such as Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Commerce. It also contained 19 ambassadorships, including one for Germany.

Calk "went to great lengths to avoid banking violations in an attempt to secure a senior position in a presidential administration," said William Sweeney Jr., who heads the FBI's New York office. "His attempt at petitioning for political favors was unsuccessful in more ways than one — he didn't get the job he wanted, and he compromised the one he had."

Read more: How non-EU actors are lobbying Brussels

Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort was a campaign manager for Donald Trump's 2016 election bid. He is serving seven and a half years in prison for banking and tax fraud.

Pay to play

Calk was formally interviewed for the post of under-secretary of the US Army in January 2017. According to prosecutors, he was not selected for the role.

However, prosecutors said he was appointed to a "prestigious economic advisory committee" linked to the US president's campaign.

Calk's lawyer said his client "has done nothing wrong" and plans to fight the charges in court. Calk faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if he is found guilty.

The Federal Savings Bank in Chicago said it has been defrauded and was "not a party to the federal criminal case."

Read more: Brisk business in EU golden visas and citizenship scams

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/jm (Reuters, AP)

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort faces 7 years in prison

Paul Manafort now faces more than seven years in prison for fraud, secret lobbying and witness tampering. Moments after he was sentenced, New York prosecutors filed new state charges for mortgage fraud. (13.03.2019)  

How non-EU actors are lobbying Brussels

With President Donald Trump shifting the priorities of the US's trade policy, are global players seeking more influence in the European Union? DW analyzed the lobbying efforts of non-EU players in Brussels. (12.11.2018)  

Brisk business in EU golden visas and citizenship scams

The high demand for residency and citizenship in EU member states has created a market for corrupt national officials to forge documents and pocket the money. Governments even profit on selling citizenship or residency. (06.11.2018)  

Court: Deutsche Bank may release files on Donald Trump 23.05.2019

Court: Deutsche Bank may release files on Donald Trump 23.05.2019

Deutsche Bank denies New York Times Trump report 21.05.2019

Frankfurt/Main: Die Zentrale der Deutschen Bank

UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA rejects US call to close it down 23.05.2019

The US envoy to the UN believes the responsibility to deal with Palestinian refugees should be handed over to host countries. Washington cut funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees last year.

Gazastreifen UNRWA Versorgung Palästinenser

UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA rejects US call to close it down 23.05.2019

The US envoy to the UN believes the responsibility to deal with Palestinian refugees should be handed over to host countries. Washington cut funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees last year.

