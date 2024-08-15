US: Arrest made over Matthew Perry's death — reports

US media report at least one arrest as police investigate how actor Matthew Perry obtained the ketamine that was found to be the cause of his death. The "Friends" star had a history of alcohol and painkiller addiction.

Multiple US media outlets, citing law enforcement speaking on condition of anonymity, reported at least one arrest was made as police continue to investigate the ketamine overdose of "Friends" star Matthew Perry last year.

ABC and the Associated Press reported that there had been "at least one" arrest, and NBC that there had been more than one.

Police had already said they were investigating how Perry came into possession of the drug ketamine, which the autopsy found to be among the reasons for Perry to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub.

Entertainment news outlet TMZ reported that police were focused both on a medical professional and on dealers who had helped supply Perry.

Los Angeles police were expected to say more about the case in a press conference later on Thursday, according to the police officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Perry's long struggle with addiction

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, was found unresponsive in his hot tub last October. His death at the age of 54 sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues.

People laid wreaths outside New York's 'Friends Building' which was used as the outside of the apartment bloc, following the news of Perry's passing Image: Brooke Lansdale/AP/picture alliance

The autopsy put his death down to the "acute effects of ketamine," finding only a small amount of the substance in his stomach but a large quantity in his bloodstream.

Doctors and veterinarians often use ketamine as an anesthetic, and it is also used in some experimental depression treatment, as well as being a fairly popular party drug in some circles.

Perry, who like his five co-stars on Friends achieved fame and fortune with the hit series, had talked openly about his history addiction to alcohol and painkillers and bouts of depression.

msh/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)