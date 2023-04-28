  1. Skip to content
A 2022 photo of an AH-64E Apache helicopter in Washington state
The soldiers were flying in two AH-64E Apache attack helicoptersImage: U.S. Army/ZUMA Pres/picture alliance
CatastropheUnited States of America

US Army soldiers killed after helicopters crash in Alaska

1 hour ago

The three soldiers were conducting a training mission in the interior of Alaska, near the town of Healy. The crash follows similar fatal incidents in February and March.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qemv

Three US soldiers have died after two helicopters collided and crashed during a training mission in Alaska on Thursday.

Officials said two soldiers died at the scene while the third died on the way to hospital. A fourth soldier was injured in the incident.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division," said Major General Brian Eifler, commanding general of the US Army's 11th Airborne Division to which the troops belonged.

Investigation underway

The two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters crashed near the town of Healy.

"The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available," the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement.

Healy is a community of about 1,000 people in Alaska's interior, near Denali National Park and Preserve.

It is notable for being the closest town to a former school bus that was converted into a backcountry hut, popularized by the book Into the Wild, which was made into a film of the same name. The bus was removed in 2020.

In late March, two US Army Black Hawk helicopters also crashed during a training flight in Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers on board. In February, two Tennessee National Guardsmen were also killed when their helicopter crashed during a training flight in Alabama.

zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Firefighters work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Cherkasy region. Handout photo from Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

Ukraine updates: Russia fires over dozen missiles at Kyiv

Conflicts1 hour ago
