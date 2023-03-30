  1. Skip to content
Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission
The crash occurred on Wednesday nightImage: Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheUnited States of America

US army helicopters crash in Kentucky, 9 killed

46 minutes ago

Two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky, killing all soldiers aboard.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PVpI

A US military spokesperson said on Thursday that nine soldiers were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky.

Crew members were flying the two helicopters, operated by the 101st Airborne Division, during a routine training mission, the spokesperson said. 

It was not clear if the two helicopters had crashed into each other, said Brigadier General John Lubas, deputy commanding officer for operations at division.

Lubas added that one helicopter had five soldiers and the other one had four.

"The crash occurred in a field, some wooded area," Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said at a news briefing. "At this time, there are no reports of residence damage."

Nick Tomaszewski, a local resident cited by the Associated Press (AP) news agency, said flyovers for training exercises happen almost daily where he lives, but noted that helicopters typically fly low but not so close together.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he traveled to Fort Campbell "to support our troops and their families after last night's tragic incident." 

A Black Hawk helicopter crash in Alabama last month left two Tennessee National Guard pilots dead. That crash also occured during a training excercise. 

More to follow...

fb/msh (AP, Reuters) 

