US Army grounds helicopters after recent fatal crashes
58 minutes ago
The US Army has temporarily grounded its aviators after a series of fatal helicopter crashes in recent weeks. It said that active units would all undergo special training within a period of about a week.
The US army on Friday grounded all aircrafts except those on critical missions, provisionally for about a week, after four fatal helicopter crashes within the last month.
General James McConville "ordered an aviation stand down...until they complete the required training", the army said in a statement.
"The safety of our aviators is our top priority," said McConville.
For active units, the training is to be completed between May 1 and 5, while National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31, the army said.
The training will "review the risk approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and supervisory responsibility," the statement said.
The US Army only operates combat helicopters, with US combat planes part of either the Air Force or the Navy.
Multiple crashes in recent months
In the last month, a total of 12 soldiers have died in helicopter crashes.