A US Black Hawk helicopter takes off.
The US army grounded all aircrafts after mutliple fatal crashes.Image: DARKO BANDIC/AFP via Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

US Army grounds helicopters after recent fatal crashes

58 minutes ago

The US Army has temporarily grounded its aviators after a series of fatal helicopter crashes in recent weeks. It said that active units would all undergo special training within a period of about a week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qhi5

The US army on Friday grounded all aircrafts except those on critical missions, provisionally for about a week, after four fatal helicopter crashes within the last month.

General James McConville "ordered an aviation stand down...until they complete the required training", the army said in a statement.

"The safety of our aviators is our top priority," said McConville.

For active units, the training is to be completed between May 1 and 5, while National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31, the army said.

The training will "review the risk approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and supervisory responsibility," the statement said.

The US Army only operates combat helicopters, with US combat planes part of either the Air Force or the Navy.

Police vehicles stand around a Black Hawk which crashed.
In the last month, a total of 12 soldiers have died in helicopter crashesImage: Chris Montgomery/AP/picture alliance

Multiple crashes in recent months

In the last month, a total of 12 soldiers have died in helicopter crashes.

The latest crash took place in Alaska on Thursday when two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth.

And in early April, nine soldiers died in Kentucky when two US Black Hawks crashed during what was described as routine night training.

The US army said that while Thursday's crash in Alaska and the one in Kentucky are currently under investigation, "there is no indication of any pattern between the two mishaps."

Prior to that, 2 soldiers were killed in February when a Black Hawk crashed in Alabama. 

Four US Marines from the Navy were also killed during a NATO exercise in Norway last year after their V-22 Osprey helicopter went down.

Smoke rises from a Black Hawk which crashed in Alabama.
Two soldiers were killed after a Black Hawk crashed in Alabama in FebruaryImage: Josh Smith State Farm/REUTER

ns/msh (AP, AFP)

In this August 2022 photo, a German self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000 fires at the frontline amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine updates: More German military aid needed 'urgently'

Conflicts7 hours ago
