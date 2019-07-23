 US approves support for Pakistan′s F-16s amid Afghanistan outreach | News | DW | 27.07.2019

News

US approves support for Pakistan's F-16s amid Afghanistan outreach

The logistical support for the fighter jets comes days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Donald Trump in Washington. Pakistan has promised to assist the US in reaching an Afghan political settlement.

Pakistan Air Force F 16C

The US State Department has approved a $125 million (€112 million) support program for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 warplanes, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump to "reset" troubled US-Pakistani ties.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by protecting US technology through the continued presence of US personnel that provide 24/7 end-use monitoring," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

Read more: Opinion: Khan-Trump meeting – will Islamabad deliver to Washington?

The Pakistani government had requested the US reinstate its technical support for the F-16s, which are considered essential for the country's defense. 

On Monday, Khan and Trump agreed to bolster cooperation in Afghanistan to pressure Taliban militants to reach a peace deal.

Washington expects Islamabad to use its influence on the Taliban to force them to agree to a political settlement. The Taliban recently said they would visit Pakistan if Khan extends an invitation to them.

'Restoration of ties'

After coming to power, Trump halted all so-called Foreign Military Sale (FMS) support programs for Pakistan after accusing Islamabad of not helping Washington in achieving its objectives in Afghanistan.

Read more: Why Afghanistan is skeptical of Donald Trump's Pakistan outreach

Watch video 01:51

Can Pakistan help US in Afghanistan?

Read more: What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

But lately, the US has taken a softer approach towards Pakistan and agreed to some important measures towards building confidence.

"The US-Pakistan military-to-military ties have been restored," DW correspondent Anwar Iqbal said. "The release of funds was quite unexpected though," he added.

Domestic 'crackdown'

Pro-democracy activists and rights groups in Pakistan fear US military support could embolden authorities to crack down on political opponents and independent media.

"It will raise the military's profile at home, and it may also have a direct impact on those politicians who want to reduce the army's influence in domestic politics," Iqbal said.

In recent months, the security establishment has been accused of arresting dozens of workers of the Pashtun Tahafaz (Protection) Movement, or PTM, which has criticized the military's actions in the tribal regions in western and northwestern parts of the country.

Read more: Malala's father: 'Pakistan's security policies need a paradigm shift'

  • Jalaluddin Haqqani (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets

    The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization. On September 4, 2018, the Taliban announced that Jalaluddin passed away after a long illness.

  • Madrassa Jamia (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    An Islamist ideologue

    Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

  • Taliban Führer Jalaluddin Haqqani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister

    Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

  • Afghanistan Taliban (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Where is the Haqqani Network based?

    Security experts say the command center of the group is based in Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

  • Sirajuddin Haqqani Anführer des Haqqani Terrornetzwerkes in Pakistan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    The Haqqani heir

    It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

  • Superteaser NO FLASH Pakistan Terror Jalaluddin Hakkani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

    Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hard line than his father's.

  • Anis Haqqani Mitglied des Haqqani Netzwerks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/National Directorate of Security)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Anas Haqqani's death sentence

    One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in the custody of the Afghan government and is facing the death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hang Anas Haqqani.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    How big is the Haqqani Network?

    Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortion through which it funds its operations.

  • Afghanistan Osama Bin Laden und Ayman al-Zawahiri (picture-alliance/dpa/Ausaf Newspaper)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Ties with other militant groups

    The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

    Author: Atif Baloch


Military balance in the region

The US State Department on Friday also approved $670 million for India's C-17 transport planes.

"India needs this follow-on support to maintain its operational readiness and ability to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) assistance in the region," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The agency said that the proposed sales of equipment and support "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

Iqbal said India "will not be pleased" with the US' support for Pakistan's F-16s.

"They oppose any military ties between the US and Pakistan," he said.

Read more: Pashtun movement leader: 'Pakistani army is afraid of our popularity' 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

