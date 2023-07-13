  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Human RightsUnited States of America

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

1 hour ago

The drug, Opill, will be available online, in pharmacies and in grocery stores by early next year. The approval comes amid a heated debate in the US regarding reproductive rights, after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TqnZ
The US Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Maryland
The FDA signed off on the nation's first over-the-counter birth control pillImage: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

US regulators on Thursday approved the nation's first over-the-counter birth control pill. 

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared Perrigo's once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription. 

The medication, Opill, will become available in pharmacies and supermarkets as well as online early next year, the manufacturer Perrigo said in a statement. 

There will be no age restrictions on sales.

"Today's approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

This "may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and their potential negative impacts," the FDA statement added. 

Hormon-free alternatives to the Pill

The US joins the list of countries that allow OTC

There are already a number of countries that have made the birth control pill available over the counter. However, in Germany, one needs a prescription to get a pill. 

The move comes after states across the country restricted abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 judgement, established a federal right to terminate a pregnancy. 

However, the studies in Perrigo's FDA application began years before the Supreme Court's reversal.

Thursday's approval came despite some concerns by FDA scientists raising concerns about whether women with certain underlying medical conditions would understand they shouldn't take the drug. 

What is an Opill?

FDA's approval applies only to Opill, which is referred to as minipills. 

It's an older class of contraceptives that contain a single synthetic hormone and generally carry fewer side effects than more popular combination hormone pills. 

The pill was first approved in the U.S. five decades ago but hasn't been marketed here since 2005.

According to the FDA, common side effects of the pill include bleeding, headaches, dizziness, nausea and cramps. 

Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the US, since the 1960's. Until now, all of them required a prescription. 

Wider access to pills has been pushed by medical societies and women's health groups, noting that an estimated 45% of the 6 million pregnancies in the US are unintended.

are/wd (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden takes part in a family photo with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir in Helsinki
Live

Biden visits Finland after NATO entry, meets Nordic leaders

Politics19 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

Innovation6 hours ago01:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

ACC employees at work at the giga-factory under construction in northern France

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Business8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Soccer4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage