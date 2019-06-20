US 'approved strikes on Iran,' then suddenly called them off

US President Donald Trump had approved targeted strikes on Iran and then backed out, US media outlets reported on Friday. The strikes were reportedly a response to the downing of a high-altitude US surveillance drone by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, Trump had chosen not to reveal how the US would respond to the downing of the drone, instead telling reporters "you'll find out."

US planes were reportedly in the air and ships were in position, but for unknown reasons, no missiles were fired.

Iran said on Friday that it had "indisputable" evidence that the US drone it shot down had violated Iranian airspace. "Even some parts of the drone's wreckage have been retrieved from Iran's territorial waters," said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi.

Tensions between the US and Iran reached new heights last week after explosions hit two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The White House accused Iran of involvement, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatening the use of force to protect its interests in the region.

Germany has urged all parties to avert all-out conflict and de-escalate the situation.

'No appetite for war'

President Trump met with Democrat and Republican leaders of Congress for a classified briefing on Iran, which lasted more than an hour. Senior Democratic lawmakers urged the president to de-escalate the situation. However, it is unclear if deliberations at the meeting had any effect on the alleged decision for missiles to stand down.

Pelosi publicly urged a "strategic, smart" response, in coordination with US allies. She added that the American people have "no appetite" for a war with Iran.

But Republican lawmakers signaled support for the president.

House leader Kevin McCarthy said that measured responses were required, adding that "President Trump and his national security team remain clear-eyed on the situation and what must be done in response to increased Iranian aggression."

The US Constitution grants Congress the power to authorize and declare war. But previous administrations have been able to carry out foreign interventions without congressional approval, more recently, through the Authorization for the Use of Military Force of 2001.

Critics of Trump's Iran policy worry that the law, which grants the president authority to use force against terrorists connected with the September 11 attacks, could be used to justify intervention and bypass Congress.

