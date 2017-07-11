 US: Antony Blinken heads to the Middle East as Israel-Gaza cease-fire holds | News | DW | 24.05.2021

News

US: Antony Blinken heads to the Middle East as Israel-Gaza cease-fire holds

Israel and Gaza have so far been keeping to an agreed cease-fire. The US is keen to shore up that arrangement with the visit by its secretary of state.

Antony Blinken

Blinken is headed to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly to the Middle East on Monday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials, among other regional leaders, following last week's cease-fire agreement between Israel and Gaza.

As part of a three-day trip, Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman. He will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah.

But it is his planned meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders that will define his trip as the region emerges from 11 days of hostilities between Israel Defense Forces and Hamas militants.

Watch video 01:44

Frustration and sadness in Gaza

US: 'Ironclad commitment' to peace

"Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel's security," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"He will continue our administration's efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect."

Watch video 02:04

Around the world people show solidarity with Palestinians

Blinken will also discuss international efforts "to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months," Biden added.

And Blinken himself took to Twitter, saying: "The United States has engaged in intensive diplomacy to bring an end to the hostilities and reduce tensions."

More than 60 children dead after 11-day conflict

The foreign minister of Egypt, who had brokered the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas,  was also making the diplomatic rounds in an attempt to shore up the agreed calm.

Israeli strikes on Gaza this month killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded almost 2,000 people, the Gaza health ministry said.

While rockets and other fire coming from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian, and two Thai nationals, medics said. Some 357 people in Israel were injured.

Israel and Gaza have so far been keeping to an agreed cease-fire that came into effect early Friday.

Watch video 03:51

Dr. Natan Aridan: We Israelis know that there will be a next round

jsi/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

