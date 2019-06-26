 US announces stricter asylum regulations | News | DW | 15.07.2019

News

US announces stricter asylum regulations

The new regulation forbids refugees from claiming asylum in the US if they have traveled through a third country. Officials called it an 'interim rule' until Congress passes stricter laws.

Refugees on the US-Mexico border

The administration of President Donald Trump announced a new rule on Monday that would severely limit the ability to claim asylum in the United States. The regulation, set to go into effect on Tuesday, would bar anyone from filing an asylum application if they passed through a third country on their way to the US.

In a statement on its website, the Department of Homeland Security specified that it will bar claims for people, "where it (asylum) was available in at least one third country outside the alien's country of citizenship, nationality, or last lawful habitual residence through which he or she transited en route to the United States."

The White House hopes this will stop refugees traveling through Mexico and claiming asylum at the border.

"The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border," Attorney General Bill Barr said.

"This rule will decrease forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system to obtain entry to the United States," he added.

Watch video 05:13

'Children have been dying at the US-Mexico border for years': immigration law expert

Taking a hard line on immigration has become one of Trump's signature policy initiatives. Over the weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched raids on familes in New York City. However, many municipal authorities refused to cooperate with the raids, saying what ICE wanted to do was not what had previously been agreed upon. 

Despite reports that the small-scale raids failed to turn up large numbers of undocumented immigrants, Trump hailed the move as "very successful" on Monday, saying "you just didn't know about it."

'Interim rule'

The new asylum regulation announced on Monday was also being used by the Trump administration to pressure Congress to pass stricter immigration controls.

Labelled an "interim rule" in lieu of action by Congress, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan argued that it was a necessary measure after previous attempts to stem the flow of immigration had proven ineffective.

Read more: Opinion: Central American states must share blame for migrant deaths

Border crossingreached a 13-year highthis past May, with 144,000 people being detained by US Border Patrol. As immigration from Mexico has ebbed, more families from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador have been trying to make their way north to escape violence and poverty.

Trump has been putting pressure on Mexico and Guatemala to help stop the asylum-seekers. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales had been scheduled to travel to Washington to work on a deal to label Guatemala a "safe third country" for asylum requests, but canceled the trip after his country's constitutional court imposed an injunction on Morales' plan until he seeks approval from the legislature.

Former Foreign Minister Edgar Gutierrez told the El Periodico daily, the deal would have made Guatemala "the biggest concentration camp in history."

es/ng (AP, AFP)

  • A large wall goes into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Tijuana and San Diego's walled beach

    A large wall stretches into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana, two populous cities separated by the US-Mexico border. It is one of the most secure areas of the frontier and is part of the 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) of fencing that have been completed thus far.

  • Migrants take a peek into the US city of El Paso from the Mexican city of Juarez

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Politically divisive

    The fight over how to secure the border has divided Republicans, who support more fencing, and Democrats, who argue that using technology is more effective. Experts estimate it would cost $15-25 billion (€13-22 billion) to fully wall off the entire southern frontier.

  • A water drop, left by activists seeking to help keep migrants alive

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The dangerous desert stretch

    Large swaths of the border are covered in desert, desolate and uninhabited. Many migrants try to cross these areas, where they fall victim to disorientation, dehydration and where the risk of death is high. Activists often leave water (pictured) and other supplies to help migrants survive the dangerous trek.

  • A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande with the help of smugglers from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The Rio Grande

    Roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of the 1,933-mile border are covered by the snaking Rio Grande. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the river, either by swimming or on rafts. The calm appearance of the Rio Grande is deceitful, as it is a fast-moving river with dangerous currents.

  • Migrants sit near the border marking at the bridge connecting Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Crowded points of entry

    The US-Mexico border is considered the most transited frontier in the world. Most of the movement takes place at the various points of entry, where lawful back-and-forth traffic and asylum-seekers meet. The Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge (pictured) is one of 44 official points of entry and the last one before the border ends at the Gulf of Mexico.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


