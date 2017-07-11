US announces sanctions on Nord Stream 2

The United States will impose sanctions on the company in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

The US earlier welcomed Germany's decision on Tuesday to halt the certification of the pipeline in response to Russia's recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed “People's Republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk. The White House said it would follow up with measures of its own.

A controversial pipeline

Germany had faced immense pressure from the very beginning to pull the plug on the project even as it maintained the pipeline was a commercial project, with several European partners and the US fearing it would make the country overly reliant on Russia.

The pipeline, which runs from western Russia to northeastern Germany, had been sitting idle, pending certification from Germany and the European Union, ever since its completion in September last year.

But the completion of the pipeline was far from a smooth process. Besides the pressures from world powers, in 2018, as the pipeline was being built, then US President Donald Trump announced sanctions on anyone involved in the project.

Most companies backed out of the project, with Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom saying it would complete the project by itself. So it did, and in May 2021, President Biden waived sanctions on Gazprom in a bid to reset relations with Germany.