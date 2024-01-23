  1. Skip to content
Us and Them - When generations clash - Struggles

January 23, 2024

María in Mexico wants an end to violence against women; Somkele is fighting for democracy in Nigeria. But their parents have mixed feelings about their children’s activism. After all, political engagement can be dangerous.

https://p.dw.com/p/4baGf

22-year-old María attends protest rallies, sprays walls with feminist graffiti and is active on social media attacking machismo and challenging the threat to young women posed by men in her country. Her parents are afraid for their daughter and concerned that she will become radicalized. Her mother Maira is a devout Catholic and her father Carlos is a civil servant. While they understand María’s anger, they’re afraid for her life. That’s because around 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico. Simply because of their gender. 24-year-old Somkele from the Nigerian city of Lagos wants change in his home nation. He’s fighting for democratization and against corruption in Nigeria - as well as for greater political participation of young people in politics. But the old political elite is unwilling to concede any of its power. Protests are often brutally suppressed, sometimes leaving demonstrators dead. Another reason why Somkele’s mother Ifeoma is opposed to his activism. The single mother of four wants her eldest son to stop wasting his time with politics and focus on earning money for the family. A generational conflict over politics and change.

