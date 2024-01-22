Us and Them - When Generations Clash - Career

When it comes to careers and dream jobs, the ideals of parents and their children are often very different.

Whether in the case of a young crypto investor in India or a boxer in the US - when choosing a profession, family stress is pretty much guaranteed. A generational conflict?

Alyssa, a young Asian-American woman from California, quit her secure office job to realize her dream: to become a boxer. She’s prioritizing her personal happiness over financial security - to her parents’ chagrin. As Alyssa’s first fight finally approaches, initially she decides not to tell her family. When she eventually "confesses” to her plans, this triggers an emotional disagreement and the tears flow.

Image: DW

In India, the young crypto investor Manuel is anything but risk-averse with his digital start-ups. Although he’s already earned a million dollars, he’s also lost quite a bit too. For his mother, this is a source of constant worry. She’d rather he followed a more stable and less risky career - after all, one day he’ll be looking after her.

Why are parents so worried about money and security? Will Alyssa and Manuel be able to persuade their families to accept their choice of career? It might seem unconventional to the older generation, but for young people it’s not a big deal to try out new professions. And above all, they’re not about to sacrifice their own dreams on the altar of financial stability. In view of such change, conflicts are unavoidable. Can they be resolved?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English



SUN 04.02.2024 – 00:02 UTC

SUN 04.02.2024 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 04.02.2024 – 14:30 UTC

MON 05.02.2024 – 01:15 UTC

MON 05.02.2024 – 05:02 UTC

MON 05.02.2024 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 06.02.2024 – 07:30 UTC

WED 07.02.2024 – 17:30 UTC