  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
SocietySouth Africa

Us and Them - Living in a polarized world - Rich & Poor

September 15, 2024

As societies get more prosperous, more and more people are unable to afford many basic needs. In South Africa and in the UK, Liz and Sakhumzi believe in the virtues of capitalism, whilst Jamie and Princess struggle to make ends meet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4keFg

Despite the UK being one of the richest countries in the world, 20% of its population - around 14 million people - live in poverty. That includes Jamie, who is unemployed and relies on food banks. Meanwhile Liz, a London socialite, believes that anyone can enjoy success. Jamie would like to work, but after a devastating car accident, he finds it difficult to get the right job that allows him to pay for rising rent costs. South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world with an unemployment rate of 30%. Despite the difficult conditions, Sakhumzi, a self-made millionaire, runs several local businesses, employing hundreds in the township of Soweto. Princess, a mother of four, however, struggles to find a stable job, making it impossible to pay her daughter’s school fees. She dreams of building a home where the family would be able to live together one day. Such inequality not only has serious personal consequences, it also poses problems for the general well-being of society, costing billions in damage to the economy, communities, and individuals.

Skip next section Similar stories from South Africa

Similar stories from South Africa

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protest in Cape Town

South Africa's democracy faces crisis of trust

The African National Congress has governed South Africa for 30 years. But many voters want change in the 2024 election.
SocietyDecember 17, 202312:36 min
Skip next section More on Society from Africa

More on Society from Africa

external

GirlZOffMute — What do Nigerian teens think of FGM?

Listen to what they told us
SocietySeptember 12, 202401:33 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Love Matters S3 EPS8 | Loving men

What is it like to love men?

What’s it like to be a gay man in India? And how does it compare to loving men as a cis-hetero woman?
SocietyJanuary 24, 202442:16 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm