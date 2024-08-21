US and THEM - Living in a Polarized World - Rich & Poor

In South Africa and in the UK, Liz and Sakhumzi believe in the virtues of capitalism, whilst Jamie and Princess struggle to make the ends meet.

Jamie, unemployed and relies on food banks and Liz a London socialite Image: DW

Despite UK being one of the richest countries in the world, 20%, of its population, 14 million people, live in poverty. Such as unemployed Jamie who relies on food banks, whilst Liz, a London socialite believes that anyone can enjoy success. Jamie would like to work, but after a devastating car accident, he finds it difficult to get the right job allowing him to pay for rising rent costs.

Princess, struggles to find a stable job and Sakhumzi, a self-made millionaire in Soweto Image: DW

South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world with an unemployment rate of 30%. Despite the difficult conditions, Sakhumzi, a self-made millionaire, runs several local businesses employing hundreds in the township of Soweto. Princess, a mother of four, however, struggles to find a stable job, making it impossible to pay her daughter’s school fees. She dreams of building a shack where the family would be able to live together one day.



Such inequality not only has serious personal consequences, but poses a problem for the general well-being of society, costing billions in damage to economy, communities, and individuals.



