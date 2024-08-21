  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
SocietyUnited Kingdom

US and THEM - Living in a Polarized World - Rich & Poor

August 21, 2024

As societies get more prosperous, rising numbers are unable to afford many basic needs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iVMM
DW Doku Still Wir und Ihr - Arm und Reich
Image: DW

In South Africa and in the UK, Liz and Sakhumzi believe in the virtues of capitalism, whilst Jamie and Princess struggle to make the ends meet.

Portrait of unemployed Jamie and London socialite Liz
Jamie, unemployed and relies on food banks and Liz a London socialite Image: DW

Despite UK being one of the richest countries in the world, 20%, of its population, 14 million people, live in poverty. Such as unemployed Jamie who relies on food banks, whilst Liz, a London socialite believes that anyone can enjoy success. Jamie would like to work, but after a devastating car accident, he finds it difficult to get the right job allowing him to pay for rising rent costs.  

Portrait of the single mother Princess and the self-made millionaire Sakhumzi
Princess, struggles to find a stable job and Sakhumzi, a self-made millionaire in SowetoImage: DW

South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world with an unemployment rate of 30%. Despite the difficult conditions, Sakhumzi, a self-made millionaire, runs several local businesses employing hundreds in the township of Soweto. Princess, a mother of four, however, struggles to find a stable job, making it impossible to pay her daughter’s school fees. She dreams of building a shack where the family would be able to live together one day. 
 
Such inequality not only has serious personal consequences, but poses a problem for the general well-being of society, costing billions in damage to economy, communities, and individuals.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 15.09.2024 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 15.09.2024 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 15.09.2024 – 14:30 UTC
MON 16.09.2024 – 01:15 UTC
MON 16.09.2024 – 05:02 UTC
MON 16.09.2024 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 17.09.2024 – 07:30 UTC
WED 18.09.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW 77 Percent Magazin #128

Inequality — Two worlds collide in South Africa

Inequality — Two worlds collide in South Africa

Nowhere else in the world is there a greater gap between the rich and the poor than in South Africa. DW explores the realities of both worlds, taking you from the impoverished townships of Soweto to the upper-class mansions in Durban.
SocietyAugust 25, 202203:51 min