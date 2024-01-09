  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Elections in Saxony, ThuringiaUkraineIsrael-Hamas war
SocietyGlobal issues

US and THEM - Living in a Polarized World - AI

September 1, 2024

Will artificial intelligence save us or kill us all? In Japan, AI-driven technology promises better lives for an aging population. But researchers in Silicon Valley are warning of untamable forces being unleashed– and even human extinction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k9Bh

Will artificial intelligence make life better for humans or lead to our downfall? As developers race toward implementing AI in every aspect of our lives, it is already showing promise in areas like medicine. But what if it is used for nefarious purposes? In Japan, the inventor and scientist behind the firm Cyberdyne is working to make life better for the sick and elderly. Professor Yoshiyuki Sankai’s robot suits are AI-driven exoskeletons used in rehabilitative medicine to help stroke victims and others learn to walk again. But he doesn’t see the benefits of AI ending there; he predicts a future world where AIs will live in harmony with humans as a new, benevolent species. Yet in Silicon Valley, the cradle of AI development, there is an unsettling contradiction: a deep uncertainty among many developers about the untamable forces they are unleashing. Gabriel Mukobi is a computer science graduate student at Stanford who is sounding the alarm that AI could push us toward disaster- and even human extinction. He’s at the forefront of a tiny field of researchers swimming against the current to make sure AI is safe and beneficial for everyone. What are the promises and perils of AI? And who gets to decide how it will be used?

Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

AI: What are the pros and cons of regulation?

Experts agree that rules for artificial intelligence are essential but disagree on how stringent they should be.
TechnologyMarch 13, 202402:36 min
A composite image showing three different women, with the words DW Fact Check

Fact check: Are these influencers real or virtual?

Virtual influencers are attracting more and more followers. How can you spot if an influencer is real or fake?
Digital WorldFebruary 4, 202407:51 min
A robotic hand reaches out to touch a human hand

4 ways AI will reshape society

Artificial intelligence systems such ChatGPT are dominating headlines. Are the many concerns justified?
TechnologyApril 4, 202309:37 min
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Global 3000 - Global Teen - Nepal

Global Teens: What does poverty mean?

DW asks teens around the globe what poverty and inequality means to them.
SocietyApril 22, 202201:45 min
Global 3000 | Corona-Pandemie -Klimakrise

Staying strong in the storm

Dealing with the pandemic, news of war and the climate crisis isn't easy. What can help us to cope?
SocietyApril 16, 202205:42 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm