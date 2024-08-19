Us and Them - Living in a Polarized World - AI

Us and Them - Living in a Polarized World - AIAugust 19, 2024
Will artificial intelligence improve people's lives, or lead to our demise? Developers are working hard to integrate artificial intelligence into every aspect of our lives, and it is already showing promise in areas such as medicine. But would happen if AI were deployed for more sinister purposes?
In Japan, the inventor and scientist behind the company Cyberdyne is working to improve the lives of sick and elderly people. Professor Yoshiyuki Sankai's "robotic suits” are AI-driven exoskeletons, designed to be used in rehabilitation medicine. These "suits” could help stroke victims and others learn to walk again. He envisions a world in which AI will exist in harmony with humans -- as a kind of new, benevolent species.
But in Silicon Valley, the cradle of AI development, there is an unsettling contradiction: a deep uncertainty among many developers about the untamable forces they are unleashing. Gabriel Mukobi is a computer science student at Stanford who is sounding the alarm that AI could could push us toward disaster -- and even human extinction. He’s at the forefront of a tiny field of researchers swimming against the current to make sure AI is safe and beneficial for everyone.
What are the promises and the perils of AI? And who gets to decide how it is used?
