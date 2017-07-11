US and Taliban set for talks in Doha

A high-level US delegation will hold talks with Taliban representatives this weekend, the State Department said Friday.

The two sides have remained in contact since the Taliban re-took control of Afghanistan in August, but these will be the first in-person diplomatic talks.

What will the US and Taliban discuss?

The US delegation will reportedly include representatives from the State Department, USAID and the intelligence community.

"We will press the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to form an inclusive government with broad support," a State Department spokesperson said.

"As Afghanistan faces the prospect of a severe economic contraction and possible humanitarian crisis, we will also press the Taliban to allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas of need."

The safe passage of US nationals and Afghan allies who wish to leave Afghanistan will also be addressed.

Furthermore, both sides will discuss the issue of terrorism and preventing Afghanistan from once again becoming a hotbed for al-Qaida or other terror outfits.

Does the US recognize Taliban rule?

The State Department has stressed that the meeting does not mean Washington now recognizes Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

"This meeting is not about granting recognition or conferring legitimacy," the State Department spokesperson said. "We remain clear that any legitimacy must be earned through the Taliban's own actions. They need to establish a sustained track record."

Earlier this week, UK officials also held a first meeting with the Taliban in Kabul. Talks centered around the spiraling humanitarian crisis, issues of security and terrorism, as well as the rights of women.

